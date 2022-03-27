Temporary BREEZE Route Reduction to Begin Next Month

Blaming a shortage of drivers, the North County Transit District announced Friday it will temporarily reduce BREEZE bus route frequency in Oceanside, Vista and Escondido in early April.

Starting April 3, weekday routes impacted by the temporary schedule change include routes 302, 303, 318, 332, 350, and 351/352. Those routes, which normally operate with 15 to 20 minute peak frequency, will instead operate with a 30 minute frequency at certain points of the day.

According to NCTD, there will no changes to the span of service, meaning the first and last trips of the day will remain the same.

No such changes are planned for SPRINTER or COASTER schedules. The complete list of temporary schedules is available here.

The changes will remain in place "until further notice,'' NCTD said. Routes are expected to be restored as more staffing becomes available.