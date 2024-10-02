Temperature records broken in these San Diego County communities

An early autumn heat wave is bringing record highs to parts of San Diego County and is expected to linger Wednesday bringing "dangerously hot conditions."

Records were broken for the day Tuesday in the following areas:

Palomar Mountain: 93 degrees broke the record for the day of 89 set in 2020

Cuyamaca: 94 degrees broke the record of 89 set in 2020

Campo: 105 degrees broke the record of 105 set in 2020

Borrego: 112 degrees broke the record of 111 set in 1991

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect in the desert and valley communities until 8 p.m. Thursday. Highs are expected to reach 114 and lows are expected in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

A heat advisory has been issued until Thursday 8 p.m. for the mountain areas, where temperatures are expected between the mid 80s and mid 90s.

"Slight cooling will occur for late in the work week, then another warming trend will likely develop over the weekend," forecasters said.

In areas under the threat of excessive heat, forecasters repeated their standard warning for people to be on the lookout for signs of heat illness, particularly in "the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning and those active outdoors."