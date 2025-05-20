Temperature increase to bring ‘beach weather' ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Temperatures will rise this week across the San Diego region but are expected to return to normal for this time of year for the Memorial Day holiday.

The increase in temperatures was expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday with highs between 10 to 15 degrees above normal, the National Weather Service said. Those temperatures will start dropping Friday and into the holiday weekend.

"We have beach weather over the next couple of days but it's actually not going to last into the weekend," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said Tuesday. "That beach weather not so much going to be here, which is normal for this time of year. We don't typically have warm beach temperatures across Memorial Day weekend."

The quickly building temperatures will bring a moderate heat risk to San Diego County's inland areas, although no watches and warnings were planned as of Tuesday.

Forecasters did urge people planning outdoor activities on Wednesday and Thursday to "take precautions to avoid heat-related dangers."

Coastal areas should expect patchy fog in the mornings and heat ranging from the mid-70s to 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, while the mountains will see minor heat risk levels with similar highs over the week, according to forecasters.

San Diego County's valleys will likely see minor heat risks through Friday, with a moderate risk Wednesday and projected highs between mid-80s and 90s. The deserts will have moderate risks on both Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures topping 100 degrees, the NWS stated.

Patchy low clouds are expected to develop overnight along the coast, lowering to around 500 to 900 feet and reducing visibility until clearing with sunlight on Tuesday.

A cooling trend is expected to begin Friday, and continue into the Memorial Day weekend, with the most significant drop occurring Saturday, returning temperatures to "a few degrees either side of normal," followed by a few degrees of warming on Sunday.