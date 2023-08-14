Telemundo 20 San Diego announces Adolfo Segura new VP of News

Telemundo 20 San Diego (KUAN-TV) announced Monday that Adolfo Segura will join the station as its new Vice President of News starting August 28.

Segura is leaving his current role as Vice President of News for Telemundo 33 (KCSO) and Telemundo 51 Fresno (KNSO). In his new role at KUAN-TV, he will be responsible for overseeing the station’s newsrooms, including all multi-platform news operations and performance. Segura will report directly to Melissa “Missy” Crawford, President and General Manager of NBC 7 and Telemundo 20.

“We are excited to welcome Adolfo to our team and are confident that his strategic vision will further enhance the impact and reach of Telemundo 20’s newsroom,” said Crawford. “His proven track record of expanding news operations and fostering a unified approach to storytelling aligns perfectly with our station's values. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to serve the diverse communities of San Diego."

An experienced and Emmy Award-winning news professional, Segura joins KUAN-TV after having served as VP of News for KCSO and KNSO for four years. At the helm of the Telemundo-owned stations in Sacramento and Fresno, he spearheaded the expansion of the newsroom by growing the staff to offer more comprehensive and unified coverage to local audiences. Also, he oversaw the launch of the stations’ new studio, graphics and workflow. Before this, Segura was also the VP of News of Telemundo 60/KVDA for six years where he oversaw the launch of the station’s first border news bureau, a first for the San Antonio DMA. Segura has also held other newsroom roles at Univision and Telemundo. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Nevada.

Owned by NBCUniversal, Telemundo 20 San Diego (KUAN) is Telemundo’s local television station serving nearly 1 million Hispanic viewers in the San Diego market. Telemundo 20 San Diego delivers its viewers 12 hours of live, locally produced news every week across all platforms. The station’s newscasts feature local breaking news, exclusive “First Alert” weather forecasts, sports reports, international news and Telemundo 20 Responde, which answers inquiries from local consumers who fear they may have been wronged. Telemundo 20 provides coverage across all platforms, including online at Telemundo20.com, via its dedicated station app and through its social media channels.