After Nearly a Year Living in Their Car, Telemundo 20 Helps Homeless Mother, Teen Son Obtain Shelter

Living on the streets without a home is one of the worst situations one can be in, as was the case for one mother and her son who, up until last week, had nothing.

After living in her car with her son for nearly a year, a woman named Lidia, who asked not to share her last name, asked NBC 7’s sister station Telemundo 20 for help.

She and her son, Yahir, lost everything. Lidia lost her job and soon after, she lost their home. With no other choice, she and her son, who has autism, lived in their car on the streets of San Diego.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“I couldn’t get up. I’m battling so much and fighting for him,” Lidia told Telemundo 20. “More than anything it makes me sad that he has to sleep in the back of our car. We have blankets but he can’t fully lay down and neither can I; I sleep sitting up. I’m diabetic and sleeping that way makes my feet swell.”

The car has been their home for the past 9 months after Lidia said she was unable to afford their rent. According to the mother, the cost of their rent doubled from $800 to $1,600.

“Here at Home Depot, I get some gigs,” Lidia said on how she’s been getting by. “We get takeout for food and sometimes, people who pass by will give us a pizza. But I try my hardest to push forward and work hard for my son.”

Yahir is 14 years old and hasn’t been able to go to school since May when the family lost access to their personal documents.

“If I want, I could not eat and just sleep instead. I’ll give my son the food that we have to make sure he gets to eat and he’ll tell me, ‘Mom, come eat,’ and I’ll just tell him, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not hungry,’” the mother said.

Telemundo 20 connected the family with the San Diego Rescue Mission. With their help, Lidia and Yahir have secured a stay at a shelter – the first time the mother and son will be able to sleep on a bed for the first time in 285 days. In addition to having a roof over their heads, the pair received additional support.

Above all us, Lidia said she’s most happy to know that her son won’t be having to sleep in a car anymore. Although she and Yahir will only be able to stay at the shelter for 30 days, she said that with the help of counselors, she feels confident she’ll be able to rebuild their lives.

This story was originally reported by Telemundo 20. To read the original article, click here.