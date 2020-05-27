Teens, Supervisor Fletcher Join to Bring ‘Light Our Way’, a Virtual Celebration for the Class of 2020

Teens are teaming up with San Diego Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to launch a three-day countywide tribute to the class of 2020.

Advocates for Change Today (ACT) and Supervisor Fletcher will launch “Light our Way: A Virtual Community Celebration of the class of 2020” to honor graduates on Instagram and Facebook on June 8 and will run until June 10.

The virtual celebration invites San Diegans to participate by wearing the official color, green, and post personal messages of hope and encouragement to the graduates using the hashtag #LightOurWay2020.

Creative and family-friendly activities will also take place for the graduates.

ACT is a teen coalition committed to promoting substance abuse prevention and healthy, resilient communities.