Teens Plead Not Guilty to Murder Charges in Killing of 17-Year-Old in National City

By City News Service

Two 18-year-olds accused in the death of a teenage boy who was shot last month in a National City alley pleaded not guilty to murder charges Friday.

Jonathan Cardona Martinez and Alan Yael Monroy are accused in the Nov. 27 killing of 17-year-old Ivan Rojas, who was shot at about 1:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of C Avenue. Firefighters and paramedics tried to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Capt. Alex Hernandez of the National City Police Department.

A suspected motive for the slaying has not been disclosed.

Jail records indicate Monroy was booked into county jail on Dec. 3 and Martinez was booked Dec. 4.

Following their arraignments, both were ordered held in custody on $2
million bail.

