Teens are Rolling Up Their Sleeves for a Booster Shot After the CDC Gives Green Light

The CDC cleared the way for expanded access to boosters when they recommended children ages 12 to 15-years-old get a Pfizer shot 5 months after their initial two-shot dose.

Some parents in San Diego were excited about the news.



“I was happy and I immediately tried to make an appointment, but it was difficult to find an appointment close to us so we just decided to walk in,” Parent Amon Kavanagh said.

Kavanagh’s son Ryan is excited at the possibilities he said the booster offers him.

“Knowing that I’m well protected against omicron, I can be a little more confident going to spaces that are crowded,” Ryan Kavanagh said.

The move by the CDC comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant.

Along with a surge in COVID-19 cases, there’s also a surge in absences due to the highly transmissible variant.

“He will now go back to school next week and because of the spread of the virus, I want to make sure that he is protected when he goes back to school,” Kavanagh said.

Some private vaccination sites in the county have not received their booster doses yet, but preparations are underway to roll out the doses.