Teenager and man injured in shooting outside South San Diego Home Depot

A man and a teenage boy were both injured by gunfire in the Ocean View Hills neighborhood of San Diego on Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots around 10:50 a.m. at 950 Dennery Rd. in the parking lot of a Home Depot store, said Arturo Swadener, Field Lt. for SDPD's Watch Commander office.

When officers arrived, they could not locate the shooting victims but later learned that someone from the scene had transported a victim to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. It was there that police contacted a victim and learned that a 14-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man were both shot.

The 29-year-old man was shot in his arm and his leg.

The 14-year-old was shot in his hand and also his leg. He was transported to Rady Children's Hospital, Lt. Swadener said.

Both victims are expected to live, police said.

The victims were involved in an altercation with 3-5 men or boys that spilled out into the parking lot, Lt. Swadener said.

Out in the parking lot, someone brandished at least one gun, shots were fired and the suspects fled the scene, according to Lt. Swadener.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Police are not releasing a description of the suspects, Lt. Swadener said

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page with more information as it arrives.