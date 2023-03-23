Teenage Girl Pulled From Rain-Swollen River in Oceanside

A teenage girl was in the hospital Thursday after Oceanside Fire Department (OFD) crews pulled her from a rain-swollen and fast-moving San Luis Rey River in Oceanside.

Witnesses told the OFD they saw the unidentified girl jump from the about 35-foot-high Douglas Bridge in the North Valley area of Oceanside at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said.

When crews arrived a few minutes later, the girl was standing in waist-deep water about 90 feet from the embankment, officials said.

A team of more than 30, including two Swift Water Rescue crews from Oceanside's Lifeguard Division and members of Cal Fire, helped pull the girl out of the water.

She was taken to the hospital for hypothermia concerns, OFD said. Her current condition was not known.

OFD used the incident to advise residents to avoid swift-moving waters, especially after powerful storms like the latest atmospheric river that reached San Diego County.

"The Oceanside Fire Department would like to remind the public that fast-moving water can quickly overtake even the strongest swimmer. During times of heavy rainfall entry into rivers and streams should be avoided," the agency said.

Over the last five days, Oceanside has received 2.29 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.