Teenage e-scooter rider seriously injured in collision with van in Encinitas

A 15-year-old boy riding an electric scooter was seriously injured in a collision with a work van in Encinitas Thursday.

The collision was reported at 6 p.m. and during their investigation, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff Department's North Coastal Station learned the boy changed lanes into the path of the van, resulting in a collision while heading north in the 500 block of South El Camino Real, said Lt. Karen Mullins.

Deputies and paramedics with the Encinitas Fire Department rushed the boy to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with major injuries.

Mullins said the van driver was not injured and stayed at the scene to speak with deputies. At this time, alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected in the crash.

Anyone with information, may have witnessed the collision or has cellphone or surveillance video of it was asked to call the North Coastal Sheriff's Station Traffic Division at 760-966-3500.