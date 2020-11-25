ramona

Teenage Boy Riding Skateboard Fatally Struck by Pickup in Ramona

The driver stopped immediately and began rendering medical aid to the victim

A teenage boy was fatally struck by a pickup truck while riding a skateboard on a residential road in the San Diego Country Estates neighborhood of Ramona, authorities said Friday.

The fatality occurred around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday on Barona Mesa Road near La Plata Court, in a neighborhood south of San Vicente Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Christy said.

Two teenage boys were riding skateboards to the east in the eastbound lane of Barona Mesa Road and another teen was riding a bicycle eastbound in the westbound lane, Christy said. He said that when a 20-year-old Ramona man driving a 2001 Ford F-150 eastbound on Barona Mesa Road came around a left-hand curve in the road, the front of the truck one of the boys, who was riding his
skateboard in the middle of the eastbound lane.

The driver stopped immediately and began rendering medical aid to the victim, the officer said. Medical personnel also responded, but the youth was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Intoxication was not a factor in the crash, Christy said.

