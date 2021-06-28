rolando

Teen Survives Drive-By Shooting in Rolando, SDPD Investigating

San Diego Police Department investigators say the incident doesn't appear to be gang related and are looking into whether road rage played a part.

By Rafael Avitabile and Dave Summers

Police are trying to get to the bottom of a drive-by shooting that injured a teenager in the Rolando neighborhood Monday.

SDPD investigators are trying to determine if road rage was a motive in the shooting, which sent a 19-year-old man to Scripps Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Doctors took “life-saving measures” to save the teen’s life and he is expected to survive, according to Sgt. Kevin Gibson.

Local

Wildfires 31 mins ago

Cal Fire Offsets Loss of Inmate Help by Hiring Up As California Braces For Long Wildfire Season

city ballet of san diego 1 hour ago

City Ballet of San Diego is ‘On the Move' to In-Person Performances

A Gang Unit detective responded to the scene on Alamo Drive, just north of University Avenue, and didn’t discover any gang-related clues. Gibson said.

The incident was first reported as a “person down” at around 6 p.m., according to Gibson. The caller came out of their house on Alamo Drive and saw a person on the ground covered in blood.

SDPD Mid City Division investigators are handling the case.

This article tagged under:

rolandoSan Diego
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us