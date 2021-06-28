Teen Survives Drive-By Shooting in Rolando, SDPD Investigating

Police are trying to get to the bottom of a drive-by shooting that injured a teenager in the Rolando neighborhood Monday.

SDPD investigators are trying to determine if road rage was a motive in the shooting, which sent a 19-year-old man to Scripps Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Doctors took “life-saving measures” to save the teen’s life and he is expected to survive, according to Sgt. Kevin Gibson.

A Gang Unit detective responded to the scene on Alamo Drive, just north of University Avenue, and didn’t discover any gang-related clues. Gibson said.

The incident was first reported as a “person down” at around 6 p.m., according to Gibson. The caller came out of their house on Alamo Drive and saw a person on the ground covered in blood.

SDPD Mid City Division investigators are handling the case.