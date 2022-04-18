Teen Sought in Lakeside Stabbing of 16-Year-Old

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy who the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said stabbed another teenager and hurled racial slurs at her in Lakeside.

SDSO said the violence was reported just after 11 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on the 12000 block of Mapleview Street. There, they found a 16-year-old girl suffering from stab wounds in her back.

As deputies investigated the case, they learned a 16-year-old boy and a group of teenagers confronted the stabbing victim and her family about an assault that took place earlier in the day. SDSO did not detail what assault was discussed, but the department said the boy and his group yelled racist slurs to the girl and her family during the confrontation.

A fight then ensued and the boy stabbed the girl in the back, SDSO said. He and his companions then ran away from the scene.

“After talking to the victim's family, deputies were able to identify and arrest a juvenile believed to be the girlfriend of the suspect for brandishing a weapon,” SDSO said in a press release on the matter. “She was later released to the custody of her guardian.”

Sheriff’s deputies know the identity of the suspected assailant and are currently searching for him. Due to him being underage, no further details on the boy’s identity will be revealed.

The stabbing victim was hospitalized and treated for her wounds. The extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact SDSO at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be made by calling CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.