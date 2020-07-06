Teen Shot to Death on Fourth of July Identified

A teenager who was shot and killed during a fight in the parking lot of a Bonita apartment complex has been identified.

Janessa Delvalle, 19, was shot Saturday evening outside of a complex on the 5100 block of Cedarwood Road.

Deputies were alerted to the shooting at around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived on scene, witnesses were performing CPR on Delvalle, according to the SDSO. She was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive her injuries.

Deputies said Delvalle was involved in a fight with several women before shots rang out.

The homicide investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is urged to contact SDSO's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.