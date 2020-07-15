Mountain View

Teen Shot to Death in Mountain View

The 19-year-old victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body

By NBC 7 Staff

The scene of a homicide investigation underway at an apartment complex in Mountain View.
San Diego police launched a homicide investigation after a 19-year-old woman in was found outside her Mountain View apartment Wednesday and later died.

Police responded to an apartment complex at 4500 Imperial Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. A caller reported a woman being shot inside an apartment.

When officers arrived at the scene a man was giving first aid to the woman on a staircase at the complex, according to SDPD. She appeared to have a gunshot wound to her upper torso, police said.

Medics arrived moments later but could not keep the woman alive.

"It is early in the investigation and very little is known about the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses," the department said.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

