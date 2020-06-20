San Diego Police Department

Teen Robbed, Shot in Grantville: SDPD

The incident happened Saturday at 4 a.m. on the 6100 block of Decena Drive, just east of Mission Gorge Road

By Dana Williams

A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital after being pistol-whipped and shot during a robbery in Grantville, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Tony Martinez. 

The incident happened Saturday at 4 a.m. on the 6100 block of Decena Drive, just east of Mission Gorge Road. 

According to Martinez, the 17-year-old was talking on his cellphone when the suspect approached him and demanded his phone. 

When the teenager refused, the suspect pistol-whipped him, shot him in the leg, and left with the phone, Martinez said. 

The suspect is described as a male who is approximately 6-foot, 4-inches tall with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with green pants. 

The 17-year-old sustained a laceration to his head and a shattered femur, Martinez said. 

If anyone has information on this incident call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

