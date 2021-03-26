Teen Killed in Rollover Crash Near Mission Bay

A 16-year-old girl riding with a teenage driver was killed in a rollover crash Friday near Mission Bay.

San Diego police said the 16-year-old driver in a 2008 Ford Fusion was crossing an overpass headed south on Ingraham Street at around 4:45 p.m. when she noticed traffic ahead of her coming to a stop.

The Fusion hit a 2016 Ford Escape SUV and rolled over on its hood. A 16-year-old front-seat passenger in the Fusion suffered major head trauma and died at the scene, according to SDPD.

The driver of the Fusion suffered injuries to her nose and face. Drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash, SDPD said.

SDPD is still investigating the crash.