Teen Killed in Hit-and-Run While Crossing Street With Friends: CHP

A 17-year-old girl was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking across the street with friends in unincorporated Escondido, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe.

The incident took place on Mesa Rock Rd. near Mesa Ranch Dr. at approximately 12:36 a.m. Saturday morning.

The teen was standing with a group of four friends talking outside of a parked car on the right shoulder of Mesa Rock Rd. when three of the friends, including the 17-year-old girl, crossed the street from east to west. A vehicle approached them at a high rate of speed and hit the teen, said Latulippe.

The friends who were there and people who live in the area tried to help the teen who was hit, but she died at the scene.

Multiple witnesses described the vehicle involved as a Toyota SUV or a pickup truck.

Physical evidence was left at the scene including car parts with identification numbers that are being processed, said Latulippe. Multiple sources of video are also being investigated.

Anyone with information relating to the driver and vehicle involved in this collision is asked to call the CHP Border Communications Center at 858-637-3800.