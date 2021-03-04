Teen Dies After Being Stabbed in Fight Stemming From Crash in Chula Vista

A 17-year-old San Diego County resident has died after being stabbed in a fight sparked by a crash involving groups doing “burnouts and donuts” on the streets of Chula Vista.

The Chula Vista Police Department said Austin David, 19, is suspected in the teen’s deadly stabbing.

CVPD Lt. Miriam Foxx said the deadly fight happened right after a minor traffic collision that involved a “roving group of people who travel to different locations and perform burnouts, donuts, and other similar actions on public streets.”

On Feb. 26 – at around 12:50 a.m. – CVPD officers were alerted to a report of a stabbing along Brisbane Street, near Fourth Avenue. There, officers found three victims suffering from stab wounds.

Officers learned the victims – which included the 17-year-old who would later die – had been stabbed in a fight following the minor crash.

All three victims were hospitalized. Foxx said two of the three were released from the hospital, but the 17-year-old didn’t make it. He died at the hospital on the evening of Feb. 28; his name is not being released at this time.

David was arrested for the stabbings and faces three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, the CVPD said.

Foxx said detectives are now looking at video of the fight and stabbing that was recorded by a bystander. Detectives are actively searching for witnesses, too.

Anyone with information on this case can call the CVPD at (619) 691-5075 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.