Chula Vista police detained a 16-year-old boy Tuesday for allegedly making social media threats against a local high school.

The teen, who was a student at Bonita Vista High School, reportedly made one of two recent threats against the school Sunday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Police said the teen saw the first school threat and decided to “join in” to further scare people, according to CVPD.

“He said he thought it would be funny,” CVPD said in a release to NBC 7.

The teen was arrested for criminal threats and is expected to be released to his parents, according to CVPD.

Police are still trying to determine who made the first school threat.

The posts caught the attention of several students and parents who then notified CVPD and the school, officials said.

CVPD said it had no evidence to believe that the threats were credible Sunday. The school continued as normal on Monday, though additional law enforcement was present on campus as a precaution.