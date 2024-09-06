Teen cyclist on the way to school collides with garbage truck in La Mesa

A 14-year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries after colliding with a garbage truck in La Mesa while riding his bike to school on Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of University Avenue and La Mesa Boulevard.

Caleb Carvalho is a freshman at Helix Charter High School. His parents describe him as a talented athlete who is passionate about football and his teammates. He was supposed to play on Thursday, but he never made it to school.

“It was just dad … so emotional … he just wanted to hold my hand,” David Carvalho, Caleb’s father, said.

These are the first words David heard from his son, who is recovering at the hospital after the accident.

“He has a pelvic, pelvic injuries. It’s broken on the front and back, and it’s out of alignment,” David said.

"He was right here, laying on the floor, with the feet out to the street. The truck was out there. His bike was right next to him,” Blanca Castillo said.

Castillo drove through the intersection minutes after the crash happened. She said the driver of the garbage truck stopped and stayed on scene.

“Then I saw the bike, and it was mangled," Castillo said. "I heard sirens and cops. La Mesa PD came out of I’m assuming this shopping center by the Vons, and they just swarmed in."

She never imagined the person on the ground would be someone she knew.

“It actually hit so close to home. We had a pre-game dinner yesterday. He was there … I was feeding him,” Castillo said.

“I thought, 'Is he dead? Is he alive?'" Joss Carvalho, Caleb’s mother, said.

Joss said every morning she drops Caleb off at a nearby gas station with his bike, and he then rides to school from there.

“He was in the bike lane, and the other vehicle, they were both driving … and then he was driving up, and the vehicle pulled into the driveway and didn’t see my son, and then Caleb tried to not get hit by vehicle, but it ended up running him over,” she said.

Caleb's family is hoping for a quick recovery.

“I just pray that he’s totally healthy,” his father said.

Caleb’s family said they have been touched by the overwhelming support they’ve received from the police, their church and their football family.

According to La Mesa police, drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the accident.