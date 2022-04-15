Teen Girl ‘Slashed' at Mira Mesa Rec Center: SDPD

A teenage girl was allegedly "slashed" by another teenage girl Friday afternoon at Mira Mesa Recreation Center, according to police.

The alleged assault in the 8500 block of New Salem Street was reported shortly before 5 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD first reported the victim had been stabbed, then at around 6:30 p.m. Officer John Buttle said the victim suffered a 1-inch slashing laceration.

The victim's father took her to a trauma center for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity, Buttle said.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, and the assailant -- believed to be 16 or 17 years old -- remained at large as of 5:30 p.m., Buttle said.