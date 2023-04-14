Teen Booked on Firearm Charges Matches Description of San Diego Basketball Star Mikey Williams: SDSO

A man matching the description of local high school basketball phenom Mikey Williams was arrested on suspicion of five felony counts of Assault with a Firearm on a person while in the 2600 Block of Bratton Valley Rd north of Honey Springs Road in Jamul Thursday, according to Lt. Matt Carpenter of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Michael Anthony Williams, who was born June 26, 2004 and stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail just before 3:30 p.m., according to department records. His name, date of birth and physical description match that of Mikey Williams, star basketball player and University of Memphis commit.

Lt. Carpenter said multiple photos of Mikey Williams provided by NBC 7 for comparison matched the description and booking photo of the Michael Anthony Williams who was in custody at the time.

Carpenter referred further questions to the arresting detective from the department's Pine Valley substation.

Carpenter confirmed that Michael Anthony Williams was released on a bail of $50,000 just after midnight Friday morning.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department Arrest details for Michael Anthony Williams, 18.

Mikey Williams played his freshman and senior years at San Ysidro High School. His Instagram account, which had 3.8 million followers, was deactivated just after 1 a.m. Friday morning.

NBC 7 reached out to Mikey Williams, his agent and publicist, as well as the University of Memphis for comment and has not heard back.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.