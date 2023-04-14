Teen Booked on Firearm Charges Matches Description of San Diego Basketball Star Mikey Williams: SDSO

A man matching the description of local high school basketball phenom Mikey Williams was arrested on suspicion of five felony counts of assault with a firearm on a person while in the 2600 Block of Bratton Valley Road north of Honey Springs Road in Jamul Thursday, according to Lt. Matt Carpenter of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Michael Anthony Williams, who was born June 26, 2004, and stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail just before 3:30 p.m., according to department records. His name, date of birth and physical description match that of Mikey Williams, star basketball player and University of Memphis commit.

Carpenter said multiple photos of Mikey Williams provided by NBC 7 for comparison matched the description and booking photo of the Michael Anthony Williams who was in custody at the time.

Carpenter referred further questions to the arresting detective from the department's Pine Valley substation.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Carpenter confirmed that Michael Anthony Williams was released on a bail of $50,000 just after midnight Friday morning.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department Arrest details for Michael Anthony Williams, 18.

Later on Friday, the sheriff's department issued a news release with details regarding the arrest of a Michael Anthony Williams who was born June 26, 2004.

According to investigators, the shooting in Jamul took place just before midnight on March 27.

"There was a verbal argument about guests in the house being asked to leave," the department stated in the news release. "Five people got into a car and as they were driving away, shots were fired. The car was hit, but no one was hurt."

Three minors were passengers in the car that was shot at, according to the sheriff's department.

An investigation began the following day, when a report was filed with SDSO at the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station. A search warrant was served at the home where the incident took place, according to deputies, and Williams was arrested. He is due in court on April 20 at 8 a.m.

Mikey Williams played his freshman and senior years at San Ysidro High School. His Instagram account, which had 3.8 million followers, was deactivated just after 1 a.m. Friday morning.

NBC 7 reached out to Mikey Williams, his agent and publicist, as well as the University of Memphis for comment, Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Memphis Athletics released the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information.”

Early Friday evening, Troy Owens, Jr. posted a signed letter to his social media accounts as the legal representative for Michael Anthony Williams. The statement reads in part:

"Yesterday’s arrest stems from a March 27, 2023 altercation at a home in Jamul that Mr. Williams maintained as a residence. This altercation was initiated by several uninvited individuals entering the home and causing a disturbance. During the aftermath of this disturbance, there were reports of shots being fired. Mr. Williams is alleged to match the description of the shooter. As a result, a search warrant was executed at the home and Mr. Williams was arrested. He has posted bond and looks forward to addressing any allegations against him using the established procedures in our justice system... Mr. Williams is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. He maintains his innocence and will cooperate with the criminal process."

When asked, Owens told NBC 7 that he cannot confirm his client Michael Anthony Williams, was a former San Ysidro High School basketball player, that goes by the nickname Mikey Williams.

A full copy of Owens' letter can be read below:

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.