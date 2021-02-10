core-columbia

Teen Arrested In Shooting Death of 18-Year-Old At San Diego Hotel

Police said a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody in connection to the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Carlos Ledesma-Diaz

By City News Service

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a hotel in Core-Columbia, police said Tuesday.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 9:30 p.m. Jan. 31 found Carlos Ledesma-Diaz mortally wounded in a guest room at Days Inn by Wyndham San Diego in the 800 block of Ash Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took Ledesma-Diaz to a hospital, where he died shortly after.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: City Unveils Small Biz Loan Program for Those Hit Hard By Pandemic

Tijuana River Valley 12 mins ago

County Supervisors Declare Public Health Crisis in Tijuana River Valley

Investigators said Ledesma-Diaz had been in a hotel room with several people before being shot.

The shooting happened as "three males walked away from the room, but one turned and began walking back toward the room," police said.

"One of the two remaining males opened fire toward the room. As the victim exited the room, he was shot by one of the two suspects," the department said.

The two suspects then fled north on Ninth Avenue, police said.

A 16-year-old was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of murder, police said.

The department asked anyone with information on the shooting to call its homicide unit at 619-531-2293.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

core-columbiashootingarrestteenagercarlos ledesma-diaz
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us