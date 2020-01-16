Tee Up at Torrey: 2020 Farmers Insurance Open Returns

It's about that time again to tee up in San Diego: the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open swings into town soon, bringing the stars of the PGA Tour to the links – plus plenty of opportunities for fans to mix and mingle at a picture-perfect golf course.

The prestigious PGA Tour golf tournament runs from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26 at the scenic, seaside Torrey Pines Golf Course. This marks the 53rd time the event is being held at the golf course.

As always, fans will be able to see their favorite pro golfers up close, including big names like Tiger Woods, who recently signed on to play the tournament. Woods has won the tourney seven times in his career, including 20 years ago in 1999 and then in 2003; 2005; 2006; 2007; 2008; and 2013.

Tiger is beyond golf. He's a transcendent figure. People want to come see Tiger Woods compete. - Marty Gorsich, Farmers Insurance Open C.E.O.

Woods also won his last major championship at Torrey Pines at the 2008 U.S. Open. He loves the tracks on the San Diego coast, and his appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open will certainly be a big draw for spectators.

Also on the roster of links legends is defending 2019 champion Justin Rose, Jason Day who won in 2015 and 2018, and Rory McIlroy, to name a few.

San Diego players to watch include hometown favorite Phil Mickelson, San Diego State University alums J.J. Spaun and Xander Schauffele, as well as Torrey Pines High School graduates Pat Perez, and Jamie Lovemark.

Tickets to the tourney are now available online. General admission starts at $50, but for $90 spectators can upgrade to include access to "The Fringe" on Hole 15 or splurge $300 or $400 on all-inclusive tickets that come with more perks. Tickets for kids ages 13 to 17 start at $20; kids under 12 get in free.

In addition to attracting some of the biggest names in the sport, the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open will also feature an array of specialty food and drink options. The venues around the golf course are equipped to entertain the 100,000+ spectators expected to attend the 4-day event.

Where to Hang Out

Organizers say the “epicenter” for spectators is the ServPro Fan Village located at the convergence of three holes: behind the 15th green, adjacent to the 17th fairway, just a few hundred feet from the 18th tee. Here, fans can enjoy the Michelob ULTRA Zone, Funner on 15, or The Fringe Presented By Harrah’s Resort SoCal.

The Fan Village also boasts an official tournament gear tent and a fan-friendly expo featuring interactive displays and the latest in golf equipment.

A brand new Farmers Retreat area on the 16th tee of the South Course will offer seating options, giveaways, cell phone charging stations and an elevated view of live golf, all free and open to the public.

After play wraps up each day – usually around 3:30 p.m. – the Post Party presented by Harrah’s Resort SoCal will take over the fan zone, giving spectators a place to mingle while enjoying local DJs and Happy Hour drink specials.

On the north side of the par-3 18th green will be the Grey Goose 19th Hole and Flight Deck, an area that boasts an elevated viewing deck with panoramic views of the golf course. Spectators can also grab the tournament’s signature cocktail, a little concoction dubbed the “Torrey Breeze” featuring Grey Goose Vodka and black raspberry lemonade.

Meanwhile, near the 1st tee and 18th hole of the South Course, spectators will find the Grey Goose La Cantine offering those early-morning Bloody Marys. This is also an excellent area to catch a glimpse of the players, either at the practice putting green or in the dedicated autograph area.

Where to Park

As for parking, fans will have a few paid parking lot options throughout the weekend. Organizers recommend fans buy their parking passes ahead of time.

On Thursday and Friday, attendees can park at the Del Mar Fairgrounds for $25 and take the round-trip shuttle service from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., which will drop off tournament attendees at the main entrance to the Gliderport.

On Saturday and Sunday, attendees can park at the Sanford Consortium (2880 Torrey Pines Scenic Dr.), which is a short walk to the main entrance of the tournament, or Scripps A (10800 N. Torrey Pines Rd.), which is a three-tenths of a mile walk to the east entrance. A lot called Scripps B (3506 Cray Ct.) will also be available; that area is located about a half-mile from the east entrance. Parking at these lots costs between $30 and $40.

Fans can also use ride-sharing services to get to the event. Those who use Uber can get dropped off at the designated Uber lounge adjacent to the main entrance. There is also free bicycle parking in the Bike Valet area (2881 Torrey Pines Scenic Dr.) adjacent to the main entrance. Ebikes and scooters will not be permitted.

What to Eat

Of course, if you're spending much of your day at the green enjoying those spectacular ocean views, you'll want to grab some grub.

Concessions will be plentiful, with breakfast, lunch and snack options available for purchase throughout the tournament, plus beer wine and cocktails.

Some tourney-themed options include the Torrey Breakfast Burrito and the Torrey BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich, each available across several concession stands. On the sweet side, you'll find a cookie from local bakery Cravory on the menu, as well as a Rice Krispy Bar.

For a full guide of what to eat and drink at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, click here.