Teammates Mourn Man Killed Changing Tire on Freeway Who Played Semi-Pro Football

Details emerged Friday about a man killed Thursday night in a tragic accident on state Route 54 in National City.

Dave Post, 22, who was hit by a car while changing a flat tire just before 6 p.m., was a player on the locally owned San Diego Silverbacks semipro football team.

The people who knew Post said he was a leader, full of drive and determination who always had a smile.

"He was someone that you gravitated to just naturally, and he’s going to be missed," said Elliot Limbrick, who, along with his wife, Lisa, owns the team.

"It’s an unfortunate, unfortunate tragedy," Lisa said. "It’s just devastating."

CHP investigators said that just before 6 p.m., Post was changing a flat tire on the front passenger side of his car on state Route 54 near Interstate 805 when he was hit by a white Mazda. An eyewitness said the driver made a lane change just before impact. The driver stayed on the scene. Officials said neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in the incident.

On Friday, those who knew Post reflected on his leadership skills.

"He made sure, if there’s anyone that couldn’t make practice, he would go and pick you up to make sure that you were going to get to practice and got home safe," Elliot said.

In fact, a teammate was with Post at the time of the accident, serving as a lookout, but the accident happened in a split second.

Last night, teammates gathered at the Limbrick home.

"We were sobbing, hugging each other, comforting, laughing, telling good stories, memories, listening to some of his voice messages he left for some of the players, just everybody in disbelief," Lisa said.

This is the second time tragedy has hit the team. In 2018, another player, 29-year old James Haiman, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Clairemont.

"Both of the gentlemen that we lost were young, and the sky was the limit for them," Elliot said.

The team has a game scheduled for Saturday in Inglewood. There will be a moment of silence before the game, and the captains will carry Post's jersey to midfield to honor their beloved teammate.