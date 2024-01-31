Team USA Marathon Trials: San Diegans in running for Paris Olympics

A handful of San Diego's fastest distance runners can punch their ticket to Paris at the 2024 Olympic Marathon Trials on Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

The men's and women's races feature hundreds marathon runners from across the country with qualifying times good enough to podium in smaller races, but only the top three male and female finishers will earn a spot on Team USA assuming they meet the Olympic time standard.

San Diego will be well represented in the men's race with five marathon runners who all come from the same club: Lane Zero Athletics Club, which might be the most of any club in the nation.

Dylan Marx, Steven Martinez, Medhane Woldu, Spencer Bossi-Johnson, and Kellen Blumberg all qualified with marathon times between two hours and 14 minutes and two hours and 17 minutes.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Their qualifications are even more impressive considering they run in their spare time while holding down full-time jobs and careers.

San Diego will also send at least one woman to the marathon trials, Meriah Earle, who works as an assistant coach at UC San Diego according to her Instagram account.

The women's field will also feature one of San Diego's all-time great runners who hopes to make it back to the Olympics for a third time.

Desiree Linden, 40, was a member of the U.S. Olympic team at the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio De Janeiro Olympics.

The Chula Vista native who attended Hilltop High School also won the prestigious Boston Marathon in 2018.

You can watch the 2024 Olympic Marathon Trials this Saturday morning on Peacock at 7 a.m. or on NBC 7 at 9 a.m.

Thirty-two athletes competed for the tickets to Paris. NBC 7's Dana Williams reports on Jan. 21, 2024.