Teacher Remembers Chula Vista High School Student Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Thanksgiving

Hunter Tennis, a 15-year-old Chula Vista High School sophomore who was killed in a motorcycle accident on Thanksgiving, is being remembered as considerate and resilient by one of his former teachers.

"I always tell the kids before we go out on break: be safe, you guys are loved, just go and make the right choices," said Dawn Arriola. Arriola was Hunter's English teacher during his freshman and sophomore year at Chula Vista High.

Hunter was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he lost control and plunged off an overpass, falling several feet near trolley tracks below, according to the CHP. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Tennis was hospitalized at UC San Diego Medical Center and died from his injuries.

Tennis had dreams of becoming a mechanic and was passionate about cars and motorcycles. Arriola described the 15-year-old as courteous and caring.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"I do what I can and love on them and, you know, explain to them every day is a gift and we can't take it for granted, so make the right choices and love one another and be kind and you just never know," said Arriola.

Chula Vista High School has grief counselors and psychologists on hand for students mourning the loss of their friend and classmate.

In an online fundraiser created by the Tennis family, Hunter's brother Jordan Tennis wrote: "He was very loving, gentle, and a big goofball that could always light up a room with his quick wit. He was a big animal lover, always surrounded by his many cats and dog. He dreamed of being an exotic car mechanic and being around the supercars he loved so much."

The Sweetwater Union High School District sent out the following statement:

"The Sweetwater District is saddened by the news about the unexpected death of one of our Chula Vista High students, Hunter Tennis. We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to his family and friends, and have school counselors and psychologist supports available for anyone in need. The safety and wellbeing of each of our students is important to us."