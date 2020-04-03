Covid-19

‘Teacher Parades’ Growing In Popularity Across SD County

The teachers of Fletcher Hills Elementary School drove their cars through an El Cajon neighborhood to see their students

By Steven Luke

Students hold signs for teachers
Steven Luke NBC 7

Students and mom sit in SUV with signs waiving to teachers

" data-ellipsis="false">

Teachers at Fletcher Hills Elementary School in El Cajon became the latest group of educators to join in on a growing trend hitting neighborhoods across America: Teacher Parades.

Since COVID-19 precautions shut down schools, the parades are providing a new way for teachers, staff members, students, and their families to connect - even if it's for just a brief moment.

While covering a “teacher parade” in El Cajon today, I have to say it was a very sweet & uplifting moment.These are...

Posted by Steven Luke NBC 7 San Diego on Friday, April 3, 2020

The faculty of Fletcher Hills Elementary sent an email to parents outlining the Friday morning parade route and asking people to take part, while remaining at least six feet away from one another.

More than 40 cars took part in the parade with smiling teachers and staff members waving to students from inside the passing cars.

Most of the families held homemade signs and cheered for their teachers as they waited on local sidewalks and in their driveways.

Not everyone however is appreciative of the parade.

At least one neighbor yelled at some families while driving by calling the gathering "a stupid idea," while a few other neighbors complained on their NextDoor app.

Parents and teachers who participated said they were mindful of social distancing and the comments about the parade were overwhelmingly positive.

