Tatis Jr. Returns, Bogaerts Blasts, Padres Offense Wakes Up in Win Over Diamondbacks

Over their last 36 innings the Padres had scored just two runs. Asking this team to win a slugfest did not seem like the best course of action. Getting out of Petco Park into a hitter-friendly stadium and adding a new, very high-profile right fielder turned out to be a pretty good prescription for what ailed them.

Starting a 4-game series in Arizona, with Fernando Tatis Jr. back in the lineup after serving his 80-game steroid suspension, the San Diego offense finally found itself again in a 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks. Arguably the biggest problem for the Friars during their collective cold stretch was an inability to hit with runners in scoring position.

Trent Grisham took care of that almost by himself.

Grisham hit a pair of 2-run doubles, one in the second inning to put the Padres on top 2-0 and one in the sixth inning to break a 5-5 tie. One could make the argument that Xander Bogaerts also had a hit with a runner in scoring position because the way he's swinging the bat this year, he's in scoring position when he's in the batter's box.

Bogaerts ripped a 2-run home run, his 5th of the year, and added a single to run his hitting streak to 11 games. The new shortstop has been on base in all 21 of the Padres games this year. That means he's exactly 25% of the way to tying Ted Williams record for most consecutive games reaching base (he got on base a mind-blowing 84 straight games in 1949). Veteran Matt Carpenter added a solo homer in the 3rd inning that, in the moment, gave the Padres a 5-1 lead.

Michael Wacha couldn't make it stick. Wacha got knocked around for 10 hits and five runs in 4.0 innings, allowing Arizona to score four times in the fourth inning and tie it up. He was followed by Brent Honeywell, who's been a fabulous addition to the bullpen. They rookie tossed 2.0 shutout innings, lowering his ERA to a scant 1.46 for the year. Tim Hill was perfect in the 7th and Steven Wilson went 1-2-3 in the 8th with some help from the new guy in right.

Josh Rojas hit a long drive down the line. Tatis Jr. made a long run, made the catch at the warning track at almost full speed, hopped up against the wall and started blowing a bubble with his gum as he landed on his feet. It was the kind of play that showcases the athleticism of one of the game's most dynamic athletes.

At the plate, Tatis Jr. may still be knocking off a little rust. Fernando went 0-5 with a pair of strikeouts. He did ground out to shortstop on a ball that came off the bat at 110 MPH and ripped a line drive right at left fielder Corbin Carroll, showing the kind of power that very few players in the game possess.

Josh Hader did what Josh Hader does in the 9th inning, locking down his National League-leading 6th save of the year. The Padres can run their winning streak to three games on Friday when Seth Lugo takes the mound against Zac Gallen.

