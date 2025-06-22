Tatis Jr. ends home run drought in Padres win over Royals

It's been an eventful week for Fernando Tatis Jr.

On Thursday night in Los Angeles he was hit in the right hand by a fastball, touching off a benches-clearing incident and sending him off for multiple tests to see if anything was broken.

On Saturday night in San Diego he hit a 3-run homer to secure a 5-1 win over the Royals, ending a 98 at-bat homerless streak, the longest stretch he's ever gone without hitting a dinger. The last time Tatis Jr. left the yard was on May 27 against the Marlins. So, when he unleashed a 107-MPH laser that sailed over the left-centerfield seats you could almost feel the entire ballpark breathe a sigh of relief.

Up until that moment the game was very much in doubt. San Diego starter Dylan Cease threw 110 pitches in his 6.2 innings of work, allowing one run on three hits and only striking out four, not the kinds of punchout numbers you'd expect when Cease works that deep into a game. Jeremiah Estrada and Adrian Morejon combined to handle the final seven outs.

The Padres can win the series on Sunday afternoon with Randy Vasquez on the mound against former Friar Seth Lugo.