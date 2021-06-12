Tatis Homers but Padres Lose Again in NY

The Padres will tell you they're not worried about their offense, and that's probably true.

But, maybe they should be.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Friars were punchless again in a 4-1 loss to the Mets in New York. Their only run was a 408-foot, 109 MPH missile off the bat of Fernando Tatis Jr., giving El Nino 18 dingers on the year to tie Braves star Ronald Acuna for the National League lead.

Take out the nine-run exception against the Cubs on Monday night and the Friars have scored 19 runs in their last 12 games. That's simply not good enough to win in the Major Leagues, no matter how good your pitching staff is.

Starter Joe Musgrove gave up a 2-run home run to Francisco Lindor in the 1st inning, then pitched a heck of a ballgame. Musgrove allowed three runs on just four hits and struck out seven in 6.1 innings. He was good enough to give his team a chance to win.

Not even the return of centerfielder Trent Grisham, who missed two weeks with a heel bruise, could kick-start the Padres offense. Grisham went 0-3, striking out twice and grounding into a double play.

In the 8th inning Manny Machado came up with a runner on 1st base with a chance to tie it up but struck out swinging against Seth Lugo. It's been one of the Padres biggest issues during this stretch: inability to string hits together and get a big inning.

Aside form Tatis the only other offensive positive was Tommy Pham, who had three of San Diego's five hits out of the leadoff spot.

In the 8th inning Jonathan Villar hit a long home run off Pierce Johnson to finish the scoring. The Padres try to avoid getting swept on Sunday afternoon when Chris Paddack gets the start against former Padre Joey Lucchesi.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.