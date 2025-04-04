Tariffs add to mounting inflation concerns at San Diego restaurants

El Indio Mexican Restaurant and Catering has been serving meals to San Diegans since 1940. They feel their secret to success is, in large part, due to loyal customers.

“Hey, I’ve been coming here for 40 years, for 50 years, for 60 years,” Ed Sanchez, El Indio’s manager, told NBC 7 as he recited some of the messages he’s heard from patrons over the years.

Sanchez himself has memories of clearing tables outside of El Indio when he was a young boy, sometimes being rewarded with a quarter or, on exceptionally successful days, a dollar.

“I’m part of the family,” he said with a smile, referring to the owners.

Sanchez, who has been the manager since August, said not only have they maintained customers for decades, but also some employees, including one woman who was around preparing his bean and cheese burritos when he was a young busboy. Now, he is her boss, but he really wants to feel more like a friend.

“Happy employees, happy customers,” Sanchez said.

So, how does one family owned restaurant become unflappable in the face of recessions, a pandemic and, now, unrelenting inflation and ever-evolving tariffs?

“It’s very important for us to try to keep our prices low,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said they purchase necessary items for their restaurant from suppliers in San Diego, rather than importing the staples themselves. However, because of inflation and recent tariffs, some items have been more expensive for them to procure. Customers, though might not notice the shift when it comes time to pay.

“There’s been changes on prices, obviously — like everywhere on our prices — but not like very huge differences,” Sanchez said, as he explained that to avoid passing down rising prices to visitors, they try to take the hit as a business instead. "We try to absorb most of it."

“It’s always good food and it's a good value,” Mary Johnson said as she ate her lunch at El Indio.

Johnson shared with NBC 7 that she has been going there for Mexican food since she was a kid. She also owned a small business for some time and understands the financial demands placed on owners, especially lately.

“As a small business, it's on the edge all the time," Johnson said. "We have to watch every dime, you know.”

Sanchez said the highest costs lately have been on items being imported from China.

“Disposable plates, forks, everything," Sanchez said. "They don't seem important for some places, but it is everything. It is important."

As for what’s to come, Sanchez said he is relieved that Mexico was not subjected to additional tariffs after President Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday. However, China was not as fortunate, and so Sanchez is bracing for further impact.

“I hope it doesn't get too bad,” Sanchez said. “Like I said — I mean, because we try to absorb, but it's not like we can absorb all of it.”