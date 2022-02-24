Talmadge Stabbing Victim Dies Day After Suspect Arrested in Investigation

A 30-year-old man gravely wounded in a stabbing in a Talmadge-area neighborhood last weekend died in a hospital Thursday, leaving a suspect jailed in connection with the slaying facing a likely murder charge.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an assault shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday found the victim sitting in his car in an alley in the 4500 block of Altadena Avenue, bleeding from stab wounds to his chest and lower body, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the gravely wounded victim, whose name has not been released, to a hospital, where he remained until he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives determined the victim was arguing with two people in the alley when one of them stabbed him before they fled, according to police.

Detectives eventually identified the suspected killer as 50-year-old Lee Willis Bender, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said. Bender was arrested Wednesday afternoon on North Second Street in El Cajon and booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.



"Detectives are working to change Bender's charge to murder," Campbell said.

The reason for the dispute that led to the stabbing was unclear.