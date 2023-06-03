Take the Trolley To Rock ‘n' Roll Marathon This Weekend, MTS Says

More than 20,000 runners and 100,000 spectators are expected to turn out this weekend for the Rock 'n' Roll marathon and festivities.

The annual running series first kicked off in San Diego in 1998, the first of a now national series. Proceeds from the races benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The course record of 2:08:33 was set in 1999 by Kenya's Philip Tarus. In 2015, Harriette Thompson of Charlotte, North Carolina, completed the marathon at the age of 92 years, 65 days, becoming the oldest woman to complete a marathon.

Saturday's 5K race starts at Presidents Way and Park Boulevard and finishes at Balboa Drive and Olive Street.

To access the race from MTS's Green Line trolley from Santee, El Cajon, SDSU, Mission Valley or Old Town, or from the UC San Diego Blue Line from University City or Morena Boulevard stations, MTS recommends hopping off at the Little Italy station for a 1.6-mile warmup to the starting line.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Additionally, from the Orange Line from El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, or southeast San Diego, or the UC San Diego Blue Line from South Bay stations, the Fifth Avenue Station also provides a warmup 1.4-mile walk to the

start line. There will be no free shuttle from transit stops to the starting line this year, MTS officials said.

Green Line trains depart each station every 30 minutes starting at 5 a.m., Blue Line trains depart each station every 15 minutes throughout the day beginning at 4:34 a.m. from San Ysidro, and every 15 minutes throughout the day beginning at 5:03 a.m. from UTC and Orange Line trains depart each station every 30 minutes beginning at 5:15 a.m. from El Cajon, transitioning to every 15 minutes mid-morning.

On Saturday, a tied-in health expo will be held at the San Diego Convention Center.

On Sunday, the marathon and half marathon begin at 6:15 a.m. with the starting line at Sixth Avenue and Quince Street at Balboa Park with a Finish Line Festival at Waterfront Park.

Spectators will be able to follow both the 5k race on Saturday and the marathon on Sunday at viewing locations located near various Trolley stations. Post-race, Green, Blue and Orange line trains will run from downtown

every 15 minutes.