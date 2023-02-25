Take a Look at the Lastest San Diego County Snow, Rainfall Totals

A winter storm is making its way through San Diego County bringing snow, rain and gusty winds.

Due to heavy rain sweeping through, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Saturday evening for the coastal, valley and mountain areas.

Record rainfall was reported Friday in parts of San Diego County by the NWS. Three to five feet of snow is possible on San Diego's mountain tops by the time a winter storm combined with an atmospheric river is finished on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Let's take a look at the latest rain and snow totals, measured in inches by the National Weather Service as of 8:35 a.m. Saturday:

Snow Totals for San Diego County:

MOUNT LAGUNA 25

PALOMAR MOUNTAIN 15

WARNER SPRINGS 3 TO 4

JULIAN CUYAMACA WOODS 10

Rain Totals for San Diego County:

San Diego Coastal Areas

NATIONAL CITY 0.96

CARLSBAD 2.12

ENCINITAS 1.37

SAN MARCOS 1.39

MIRAMAR 0.84

CARLSBAD AIRPORT 1.90

SAN ONOFRE 2.20

VISTA 1.19

OCEANSIDE 1.33

FASHION VALLEY 0.81

KEARNY MESA 1.04

MONTGOMERY FIELD 0.69

BROWN FIELD 0.74

SAN DIEGO INTL AIRPORT 0.59

POINT LOMA 0.87

CHULA VISTA 0.14

San Diego Valleys

OTAY MOUNTAIN 1.41

SKYLINE RANCH 1.77

ESCONDIDO 1.98

DEER SPRINGS 2.03

RAINBOW 1.71

VALLEY CENTER 2.46

HARBISON CANYON 1.21

ALPINE 1.69

BONSALL 1.88

RAMONA 1.58

FALLBROOK 1.21

LA MESA 1.22

BARONA 1.34

POWAY 1.09

SD COUNTRY ESTATES 0.95

SANTEE 0.93

GRANITE HILLS 1.15

FLINN SPRINGS 0.96

RANCHO BERNARDO 1.40

SAN MIGUEL 0.98

San Diego County Mountains

PALOMAR OBSERVATORY 2.40

PALOMAR MOUNTAIN 1.74

LAKE CUYAMACA 1.54

PINE HILLS 2.20

JULIAN 2.11

DESCANSO 2.51

SANTA YSABEL 2.59

MOUNT LAGUNA 1.26

PINE VALLEY 1.79

CAMPO 2.00

WARNER SPRINGS 1.44

TIERRA DEL SOL 0.80

RANCHITA 0.81

San Diego County Deserts