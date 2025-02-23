Sweeping changes in the federal government right now have many U.S. taxpayers concerned with questions about the security of completing their 2024 returns. Some marginalized communities in the South County are especially vulnerable.

Elizabeth Moran of Chula Vista needed help filing her taxes this year.

She is employed part-time as a school cafeteria worker while supporting her 22 year old son with special needs.

“My biggest concern with what’s going on right now is the future of basically my community. Along with Hispanics and also [people with] special needs and the disabled," Moran said. She referred to the Trump administration's current changes to the federal government that are expected to soon include the IRS.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC 7 | M.G. Perez NBC 7 | M.G. Perez

Saturday morning, Moran was the first in line to get free tax preparation done by someone known as a VITA. The acronym refers to an expert who is IRS-certified in Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. The tax experts calculated deductions, credits, and any other financial benefits that could help low-income families obtain their largest refund.

"There's a lot that they can do, but they're just one little fragment in this whole big picture of life. So, a little extended hand is always welcomed," she said.

The free assistance was sponsored by Golden State Opportunity and Dreams for Change , non-profit organizations that educate anyone struggling with finances and who benefit from their programs providing basic needs.

They partnered with other community organizations ready to help taxpayers making less than $67,000 a year. After completing a tax appointment, free tacos were available as an incentive for getting returns completed.

(The) reality is that you’ve worked, you’ve earned that money. So, 'yes' go ahead and file. We're hearing refunds are going out. People are receiving their (tax) refunds. Teresa Smith, CEO of Dreams for Change

This comes amidst ongoing uncertainty in the federal government.

Teresa Smith is CEO of Dreams for Change. She said, “our reality is that you’ve worked, you’ve earned that money. So, 'yes' go ahead and file. We're hearing refunds are going out. People are receiving their refunds.”

Some Spanish-speaking taxpayers suddenly find themselves more vulnerable because of current federal actions regarding immigration and mass deportation. California State Senator Steve Padilla, (D) San Diego, represents communities along the entire Mexican border with the U.S.

“We have seasons where the challenges are fewer and seasons where they are sometimes unnecessarily difficult. So, my answer to that is just stay focused on the work, [and] stay focused on what are the needs," Senator Padilla said.

Elizabeth Moran’s needs were met. She was informed that she will receive a refund of more than $4,500 on her federal return.