Taco ‘Bout Some Deals: National Taco Day Deals in San Diego

It's a well-known fact that San Diegans religiously observe Taco Tuesdays. But this week's TT is not like any other. Oct. 4 is National Taco Day, falling exactly in line with Taco Tuesday, as if predetermined by a celestial being.

Taco Deals

Taco Bell

This deal is for the long-haulers. Eaters equipped with the Taco Bell app can use it to purchase a Taco Lover's Pass for $10 and pay to get one taco every day for the rest of the month. Here's the (taco) rub: The pass is only sold on this day.

You may choose from Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Taco, and the Doritos Locos Taco Supreme.

Tacotarian in North Park

This plant-based Mexican eatery is bringing their larger-than-life Giant Taco for $9.99 all day. Mention "Taco Tuesday" at the register to get in on their regular Taco Tuesday deal of $3 tacos.

Rubio's Coastal Grill

In the mood for a fish taco instead of street tacos? Rubio's has your back this fine Taco Tuesday. This chain is offering a free à la carte taco with any purchase. For orders online and via the app, use the word "TACO" as the promo code for this offer.

Long John Silver's

Snag yourself a free taco with the purchase of a combo, meal or platter. Those who are ordering line can use the code "NATIONATACODAY" to cash in on the promo.

El Pollo Loco

As part of the chain’s effort to encourage customers to try different Mexican-inspired dishes, Loco Rewards members who purchase at least $10 on other menu items will be rewarded with eight free tacos in their account. In addition, free delivery will be available on Tuesday for orders placed online or via the app.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Taco enthusiasts can nosh on a $4 premium or $2 taco and grab a $3 beer at participating locations.

7-Eleven

This convenience store wants the public to enjoy the little things in life, starting with its bite-sized products. 7Rewards members can grab themselves 10 mini tacos for just $2 on Tuesday.

Del Taco

Del Taco knows the celebration of its namesake is a weekly occurrence, which is why it's offering three snack tacos for $1.69 on Tuesday or three grilled chick tacos for $2.69.

Jack in the Box

In a dual celebration of National Taco Day and Halloween, Jack in the Box is bringing back its Monster Taco on Tuesday. Through Oct. 31, the large snacks can be found at participating locations at a deal of two for $3.