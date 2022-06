Firefighters are battling the Sycamore Fire burning off Highway 67 and Poway Road Friday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m., the fire had grown to 25 acres and forced the closure of State route 67 between Scripps Poway Parkway and Mina De Oro, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The public has been asked to avoid the area while firefighters gain control over the fire, they added.

#SycamoreFire in Poway [update] Fire is holding at 25 acres; Poway Fire in command with support from CAL FIRE and cooperating agencies. Highway 67 closed in the area. pic.twitter.com/MrLwmAEnLz — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 24, 2022

