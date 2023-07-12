Sweltering heat to stay put in San Diego County. When will there be relief?

Scorching temperatures will continue to warm San Diego County through the weekend, with not much relief expected next week.

Much of the county will experience an excessive heat warning through the week, with mountains and deserts getting the brunt of the weather. Temperatures are forecasted to reach up to 120 degrees in the deserts while mountains face temps up to 103.

The excessive heat warning for those areas will last through 8 p.m. Tuesday, with inland valleys under the same warning from Friday through Tuesday.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said there’s one particular culprit responsible for packing the heat in San Diego County.

“Our weather pattern’s not really changing,” Parveen said. “It’s that big area of high pressure; it’s going to keep us hot and we’re not really going to see much in the way of relief.”

While we deal with unseasonably warm temps, Parveen wants to remind the public of the following:

“With all this heat in place, make sure you drink plenty of water,” she advises. “Make sure the pets have fresh water, take breaks in the shade and in A/C. Wear the light clothing and never leave the kids and pets in a hot car.”