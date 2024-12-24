As construction work continues on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center in Chula Vista, Port of San Diego officials Monday announced a portion of a popular trail near the property will close temporarily next month.

The portion of the Sweetwater Bicycle Path & Promenade, a scenic loop connecting to the Bayshore Bikeway, will be closed starting Jan. 6. The temporary closure will start at Lagoon Drive and end at H Street.

Port of San Diego A portion of the Sweetwater Bicycle Path & Promenade will be closed starting Jan. 6, 2024.

There will be signs around the upcoming closure posted around the area with detour routes set up. It is anticipated to reopen in February.

The 535-acre Chula Vista Bayfront redevelopment "envisions a world-class destination in the South Bay -- a unique place for people to live, work and play," according to the port. Chula Vista broke ground on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center in July 2022, a $1.35 billion project scheduled to open in 2025 with 1,600-rooms.

Gaylord Pacific's plans include a convention center with four ballrooms, three levels of meeting space and two outdoor meeting and event lawns as well as multiple restaurants, a sports bar, resort-style pool and an array of recreational facilities.

The overall Bayfront master plan calls for more than 200 acres of parks, open space, a shoreline promenade, walking trails, RV camping, shopping and dining. Projects within the master plan are also intended to establish ecological buffers to protect wildlife habitat, species and other coastal resources.

Construction is also underway on the $19.7 million Sweetwater Park in Chula Vista, the first park space planned as part of the Bayfront redevelopment and the port's 23rd park along San Diego Bay.

The 21-acre park is being built near E Street and Bay Boulevard just north of the Gaylord Pacific Resort.

Park features will include meadows and specialty gardens, nature playgrounds, seating and picnic areas, pedestrian walkways and bike paths (in addition to the Sweetwater Bicycle and Pedestrian Path that was built and opened in the spring of 2021), sand dunes, scenic overlooks, incorporation of Kumeyaay signage, public art, public restrooms and 216 parking spaces.

More information about the Chula Vista Bayfront can be found at portofsandiego.org/chulavistabayfront.

