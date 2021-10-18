Sweater Weather: Chilly Start to The Week Bringing Light Showers

Don’t be surprised if you’ll need to use your windshield wipers during Monday’s morning commute – a weak weather system will bring isolated showers to San Diego County.

Morning drizzle is in the forecast for the region, so don’t be surprised if the roads are slick this morning. NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said these light showers won’t last very long, but warns commuters to be cautious in the morning due to the cold front’s gift of some inclement weather.

“As we head towards lunchtime, we may still be seeing some of this, and then kind of tapering off as we head into the afternoon,” Parveen said in her forecast.

We’ll be off to a cool start in the morning with temperatures in the mid-60s for most of the region, except for desert communities, which will see morning temps in the early 70s.

Tuesday is expected to also stay cool, but dry. A brief warmup will begin Thursday, with temperatures cooling back down at the beginning of next week.