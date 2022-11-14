SWAT Team Responds to Home Invasion Robbery in University Heights

A SWAT standoff is underway in University Heights after a person has refused to exit a home following a home invasion robbery on Monday.

The San Diego Police Department said authorities are working to coax an individual out of a residence on the 4200 block of Louisiana Street after they showed up at a home and demanded drugs. The standoff began sometime before 8:30 a.m.

Police said several people were detained in connection with the home invasion, but one person has refused to exit the home.

The response comes days after four people are believed to have overdosed at a home on the same block. Two people died at the scene and two others were resuscitated with Narcan by first responders. The deceased were described as a man and a woman in their 30s.

Crews also responded to another standoff Monday morning; this time in Chollas View, where a man was accused of shooting another man in the chest and refusing to surrender to authorities.