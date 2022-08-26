SWAT Team Responds After Shooting Near Apartments in South Bay

A SWAT team was called to the San Diego neighborhood of Palm City in the South Bay early Friday after a shooting, San Diego police said.

The response was prompted by a shooting in a street near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Hollister Drive at about 1 a.m., a San Diego police spokesperson said.

At least one person was struck in the arm and was transported to an area hospital. No other details about the shooting were made available.

At least three people may have retreated into the nearby Pacific Point apartment complex, which prompted a response from SWAT officers, SDPD said.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.