SWAT standoff underway near elementary school in Sherman Heights

A SWAT standoff is underway in the Sherman Heights area near an elementary school.

San Diego Police told NBC 7 they received a call around 1 a.m. near J Street and 25th in the Sherman Heights neighborhood, about a roommate pulling a gun on another. The victim left the house, called the police, and then went back inside where the suspect pulled the gun again. Police say everyone in the house except the suspect were able to leave the house.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the suspect would not comply or come outside. That is when SWAT was called to the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The SWAT standoff is near Sherman Elementary School where it may impact school drop off.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.