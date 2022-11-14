SWAT Standoff Underway After Shooting in Chollas View Neighborhood of San Diego

A SWAT team was called Monday after a shooting in the Chollas View neighborhood of San Diego, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 7 a.m. outside a home near the intersection of Hilltop and 44th streets. SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said one person was found shot and transported to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Police believed the suspect holed themselves up in the home and attempted to coax the suspect out but were unsuccessful. So, around 10 a.m. crisis negotiators and a SWAT team were called in, Sharki said. The suspect had not surrendered as of 11 a.m.

Residents in the neighborhood could choose to shelter in place, Sharki said. Those who need to leave the neighborhood should flag down an officer or call SDPD's non-emergency line for an escort.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.