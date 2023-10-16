SWAT Standoff

SWAT standoff in Spring Valley prompts road closures

By NBC 7 Staff

Several streets and a freeway on ramp in Spring Valley have been temporarily closed due to a SWAT standoff at a motel Monday afternoon.

San Diego Sheriff deputies responded to a call about a stabbing at around 11 a.m. on the 9600 block of Campo Road. A man was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries to his hand and the suspect is refusing to come out of a motel room, SDSO said in a tweet.

The Crisis Negotiation Team is on site and talking to the suspect and trying to reach a peaceful conclusion.

As a result, Campo Road is closed at Hollyhock lane, Rogers Road and Kenwood Drive. State Route-94 on ramp from Kenwood Drive is also closed while this incident is ongoing.

Residents are urged to stay away from the area.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

