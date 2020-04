One person is dead and a suspect is holed up inside their residence in the South Bay, the San Diego Police Department said.

SDPD responded to an apartment complex on Bluehaven Court in the South Bay around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Watch Commander Officer Heims said a SWAT team was called to the scene after a victim died and the suspect remained inside their residence.

This is a developing story. No other information was available.